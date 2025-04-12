Pismo Beach, Morro Bay ranked in best small coastal town list

April 12, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Pismo Beach won the crown as the best small coastal town in the United States, with Morro Bay ranked fifth by USA Today.

“Big cities have their perks, but these 10 coastal small towns — nominated by an expert panel and voted by readers as the best in the country — offer a calm and charm that is hard to find in more heavily populated areas,” according to USA Today. “Each one has a population of 25,000 or less, and you can enjoy scenic views, historic attractions, delicious food, and plenty of things to do both on and off the water.”

Selected as the number one small coastal town, activities in Pismo Beach include fishing, surfing and whale watching. Visitors can visit Dinosaur Caves Park, the Monarch Butterfly Grove, Oceano Dunes and the award-winning boardwalk.

Top 10 top coastal towns towns in the United States

Number 1 – Pismo Beach, California

Number 2 – Cedar Key, Florida

Number 3 – Castine, Maine

Number 4 – Bar Harbor, Maine

Number 5 – Morro Bay, California

Number 6 – Gulf Shores, Alabama

Number 7 – Stuart, Florida

Number 8 – Duck, North Carolina

Number 9 – Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

Number 10 – Beaufort, South Carolina

