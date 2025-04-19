Paso Robles ranked in best 10 Main Street list

April 19, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Paso Robles made the top 10 best Main Streets in the United States, with the downtown ranked eighth by USA Today.

“Main streets across the United States are experiencing a renaissance,” according to USA Today. “These 10 places with charming main streets — nominated by an expert panel and voted by readers as the best in the United States — offer more than just a road; these streets are living history, have a vibrant culture, and serve as the hearts of their communities.”

Paso Robles was selected because of its historic downtown that includes wine tasting, great restaurants and shopping. USA Today recommends spending the night at the Paso Robles Inn to allow time for enjoying the food, history and outdoor activities.

Top 10 top Main Streets in the United States

First – Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Second – Emporia, Kansas

Third – Ogden, Utah

Fourth – Howell, Michigan

Fifth – Grapevine, Texas

Sixth – Virginia City, Nevada

Seventh – McMinnville, Oregon

Eighth – Paso Robles, California

Ninth – Winchester, Virginia

Tenth – Safety Harbor, Florida

