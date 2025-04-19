Paso Robles ranked in best 10 Main Street list
April 19, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
Paso Robles made the top 10 best Main Streets in the United States, with the downtown ranked eighth by USA Today.
“Main streets across the United States are experiencing a renaissance,” according to USA Today. “These 10 places with charming main streets — nominated by an expert panel and voted by readers as the best in the United States — offer more than just a road; these streets are living history, have a vibrant culture, and serve as the hearts of their communities.”
Paso Robles was selected because of its historic downtown that includes wine tasting, great restaurants and shopping. USA Today recommends spending the night at the Paso Robles Inn to allow time for enjoying the food, history and outdoor activities.
Top 10 top Main Streets in the United States
- First – Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
- Second – Emporia, Kansas
- Third – Ogden, Utah
- Fourth – Howell, Michigan
- Fifth – Grapevine, Texas
- Sixth – Virginia City, Nevada
- Seventh – McMinnville, Oregon
- Eighth – Paso Robles, California
- Ninth – Winchester, Virginia
- Tenth – Safety Harbor, Florida
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines