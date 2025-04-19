Kitchen fire damages home in Paso Robles

April 19, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A kitchen fire left a resident with minor burns and damaged a home in Paso Robles on Saturday morning, firefighters said.

Shortly after 9 a.m., a caller reported a fire burning at a home on Pacific Avenue. Paso Robles firefighters arrived and quickly put out the grease fire, which was started by a pan left unattended on the stove.

The fire caused damage to the kitchen and smoke damage to the attic.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...