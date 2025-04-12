One Cal Poly student, three recent graduates visas revoked

April 12, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

One international student and three recent Cal Poly San Luis Obispo graduates have had their visas revoked, according to the university.

There is currently a federal mandate to revoke the visas of international students and workers accused of crimes or involved in antisemitic activities. Over 3oo students at 41 universities have lost their visas since the start of the year.

As of April 10, 48 California State University students have had their visa revoked, according to the CSU system. Administrators recommend students with visas “proceed with extreme caution with international travel given that immigration policies, practices, travel bans, and health and safety risks are shifting daily and often cannot be fully assessed or projected in advance.”

At University of California Santa Barbara, the government has revoked the visas of 10 international students.

While the U.S. State Department has the right to revoke visas, that does not automatically mean the person has to leave the United States. Students do have the option to contest deportation.

Campus administrators are providing guidance on navigating the system to their international students.

