Remote-control bulldozers working on Highway 1 slide

April 18, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

For more than a year, one of the most scenic highways in California, Highway 1 between Cambria and Carmel, has been closed because of a slide. But with the help of a pair of remote-control bulldozers, crews are again gaining ground.

A 6.8-mile stretch of Highway 1 has been closed since Feb. 9, 2024, when a slide engulfed the roadway at Regent’s Slide and spilled down to the beach and ocean below.

In Aug. 2024, Caltrans announced that it had temporarily halted excavation work on Regent’s Slide because of ongoing landslide activity around the repair site for safety of its work crews. The slide continues to move downhill at about a foot a day.

The remote control bulldozers are “intended to increase production and protect worker safety,” according to Caltrans.

Caltrans estimates Highway 1 will remain closed at Regents Slide through summer 2025.

