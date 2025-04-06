SLO County gas prices rise over $5, find the lowest costs
April 6, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
Gas prices in San Luis Obispo County rose two cents last week to $5.01 a gallon, according to figures from AAA.
“Gas prices made a bigger jump this past week, with the national average for a gallon of regular going up by more than 10 cents,” according to AAA. “Several factors are driving the increase, including refinery maintenance and summer-blend gasoline switch.”
In California, the average price for a gallon of gas rose 16 cents last week to $4.95. Nationally, gas prices rose ten cents to $3.25 a gallon amid the change to summer-blend gas.
SLO County currently has the 13th highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Humboldt County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.82. Imperial County boasts the lowest average cost at $4.67 a gallon.
Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.
Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:
- Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $4.45
- Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa Street: $4.55
- One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.57
- Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $4.59
- San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.59
- Vons – Nipomo, Tefft Street: $4.61
- Arco – Paso Robles, Niblick Road: $4.63
- Speedway – San Luis Obispo, 296 Santa Rosa Street: $4.65
- Speedway – San Luis Obispo, 3 Santa Rosa Street: $4.65
- Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Broad Street: $4.65
