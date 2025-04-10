Two DUI crashes in Grover Beach

April 10, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Grover Beach police officers responded to two DUI crashes on Tuesday, prompting officers to remind the community of the dangers of drunk driving.

Shortly before noon, a drunk driver crashed into a parked car on Brighton Avenue. While no one was hurt, officers arrested the driver for DUI.

Just after midnight, a 19-year-old driver crashed with alcohol and fentanyl in his system. Both he and his passenger were overdosing when officers arrived.

Officers administered Narcan saving both of their lives. After receiving medical care, officers booked the driver in the San Luis Obispo County Jail for DUI involving alcohol and drugs.

“Driving under the influence is not just illegal—it’s deadly,” according to the Grover Beach Police Department. “Let’s keep our roads safe. Share this message and help prevent another tragedy.”

