Unseasonal fall in San Luis Obispo County gas prices

April 20, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Due to the lowest crude oil prices in years, average gas prices in San Luis Obispo County and throughout the nation are falling even as gas companies switch to the more expensive summer blends, according to AAA. Gas prices in San Luis Obispo County fell five cents last week to $5.05 a gallon.

“As spring break travel winds down, gas prices are following suit, down five cents since last week,” according to AAA. “Softer demand is fueling this downward trend, and with crude as low as it’s been in a few years, drivers may continue to see lower pump prices as summer approaches.”

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas dropped six cents last week to $4.83. Nationally, gas prices fell three cents to $3.15 a gallon amid the change to summer-blend gas.

SLO County currently has the ninth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.90. Imperial County boasts the lowest average cost at $4.53 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.39 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $4.49 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.49 Pismo Beach Gas – Pismo Beach, 4th Street: $4.49 Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $4.53 Valero Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.55 7-Eleven – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.55 VP Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.57 76 – Templeton, Main Street: $4.59 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Broad Street: $4.59

