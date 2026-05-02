Kayaker drowns off coast of San Luis Obispo County

May 2, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A male drowned while kayaking off the coast of Montana de Oro State Park in San Luis Obispo County on Saturday morning.

Shortly after 10:20 a.m., a caller reported a kayaker was flipped over by waves. It appeared the Kayaker’s life vest somehow slipped off his body.

The SLO County Sheriff’s Office, State Parks, U.S Coast Guard and Cal Fire responded to the scene. Rescuers located the kayaker and performed CPR, but he died at the scene.

The deceased’s name is not being released pending notification of his next of kin.

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