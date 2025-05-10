Man arrested for stabbing woman to death in Santa Maria
May 10, 2025
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Santa Maria police officers arrested a man who allegedly killed a woman in the northern Santa Barbara County city on Friday.
Shortly before 11 a.m., a 911 caller reported a possible stabbing in the 1700 block of Rio Vista Lane. Officers arrived at the scene and found the male suspect, as well as the female victim, who was suffering from multiple injuries, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
Police arrested Eduardo De Guzman Torres, 63, without incident. Responders transported the victim, a 44-year-old Santa Maria woman, to Marian Regional Medical Center.
The woman succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. An investigation into the fatal stabbing remains ongoing.
