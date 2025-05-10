San Luis Obispo police officers honor Luca Benedetti
May 10, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
San Luis Obispo police officers lined up on Saturday morning to honor the life and service of officer Luca Benedetti, who died in the line of duty in 2021.
More than a dozen officers assembled outside the SLO Police Department shortly after sunrise. The officers then took a moment to honor their fallen colleague.
On May 10, 2021, six officers attempted to serve a search warrant on Edward Zamora Giron, 37, at his apartment on Camellia Court, regarding a spree of commercial burglaries. Officers repeatedly knocked and announced they were there, but Giron did not open the door.
Officers broke the door down to find Giron armed and lying in wait. Benedetti then asked Giron to come outside.
“Edward, come out here,” Benedetti said from outside the door. The door began to close and officer Benedetti pushed it open.
Giron then fired at the officers, killing Benedetti and wounding Detective Steve Orozco.
Shortly afterwards, Giron died from a self inflicted gun shot wound.
