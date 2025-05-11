Vegetation fire burns 100 acres in rural Santa Margarita

May 11, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A vegetation fire burned approximately 100 acres in rural Santa Margarita on Saturday evening.

Shortly after 6 p.m., a caller reported the fire burning off Highway 58 near East Pozo Road. After several hours, Cal Fire crews stopped the forward progress of the blaze.

The fire burned 100 acres of grass.

Highway 58 is open. Several firefighter crews remain on scene.

