Morro Bay man sentenced to prison for enticing minors

May 2, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A Virginia court sentenced a 30-year-old Morro Bay man on May 1 to 10 years in prison followed by and 30 years supervised release for enticing a 12-year-old child from Prince William County to engage in unlawful sexual activity. He was also ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution.

Cash Taylor Dalton, 30, of Morro Bay, California, pleaded guilty in January to enticement of a minor.

FBI agents began investigating Dalton after the victim’s parents discovered their daughter and Dalton had been communicating for over three months, according to court documents.

Dalton sent sexually explicit images of himself and extremely graphic sexual messages via text and email, including messages directing the minor to engage in and record sexual activity, which he told her to send to him. Dalton and the victim also discussed meeting in person in order to have sex.

In Nov. 2024, FBI agents executed a search warrant at Dalton’s home and found evidence Dalton had communicated with the victim, as well as with three other children who were under the age of 16.

