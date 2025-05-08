San Luis Obispo CHP officers arrest parolee for driving with guns

May 8, 2025

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

An incident that began as an officer making a “simple registration stop” resulted in the arrest of a parolee who was driving a car with firearms inside it, according to the CHP San Luis Obispo Office.

The officer noticed a vehicle with expired registration and conducted a traffic stop. Authorities then determined the driver of the vehicle was on parole, and the passenger was on probation.

Investigators removed both occupants from the vehicle. Officers then found a gun under the passenger seat and a loaded ghost gun in the center console.

CHP personnel arrested the driver.

“There are no simple stops, every stop could be potentially deadly,” the CHP San Luis Obispo Office said in a statement.

