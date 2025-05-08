San Luis Obispo County’s $2 billion tourism industry grew in 2024

May 8, 2025

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo County’s tourism industry increased by 2.6% in 2024, reaching a total of $2.4 billion, according to the county’s marketing organization Visit SLO CAL.

Visit SLO CAL recently released the findings of a report on tourism in San Luis Obispo County in 2024. Last year, there was a total of 23,820 local jobs in tourism, a 3.7% increase over 2023.

Tourism generated $105.6 million in local tax revenue in 2024. It generated a combined $202.1 million in state and local taxes.

Industry earnings, or total after-tax income, rose 4.3% in 2024 to $953.1 million. The tourism industry accounted for 10.39% of countywide gross domestic product.

“Tourism is vital to SLO CAL, driving economic prosperity, creating jobs and enhancing the vibrancy of our region,” said Cathy Cartier, president of Visit SLO CAL. “As the region’s second largest economic driver, tourism strengthens our local economy, supports thousands of jobs and helps preserve the communities that make SLO CAL so special.”

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...