Santa Maria, SLO ranked in top 10 most unaffordable home markets

May 6, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

While home ownership is a key part of the American dream, there is a dramatic gap between what the middle class can afford and actual home prices, according to GOBankingRates. The top 10 most unaffordable cities in the United States include nine in California, with two located on the Central Coast.

To determine how much house a middle-class household can afford, GOBankingRates sourced Zillow Affordability Research Data. The affordable home value is defined as an estimate of the price such that the total monthly payment on the property does not exceed 30% of the median household’s monthly income.

Santa Maria is ranked the fifth most unaffordable housing market, according to a report by GOBankingRates researchers. The average home price is $974,486, pricing most residents out of the home ownership market. The difference between average home value and “affordable” home values is $590,295

San Luis Obispo is ranked the seventh most unaffordable housing market. The average home price is $974,486. The difference between average home value and “affordable” home values is $506,395.

San Jose leads as most unaffordable city with an average home price of $1,671,369, with an affordability difference of $1,001,744. The remaining nine metros are Santa Cruz, Kahului, San Francisco, Santa Maria, Los Angeles, San Luis Obispo, San Diego, Salinas and Napa.

