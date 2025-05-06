California files lawsuit against Trump administration over wind energy

May 6, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed a lawsuit on Monday challenging the Trump Administration’s alleged “unlawful attempt to freeze the development of offshore wind energy,” according to Bonta’s office.

On Jan. 20, President Donald Trump signed an executive order halting new offshore wind leases in federal waters while pausing current leases, such as the three charters off the coast of Morro Bay. While the Secretary of the Interior examines existing wind energy leases, agencies are barred from issuing or renewing approvals, rights of way, permits or loans for both onshore and offshore wind projects.

A coalition of 18 state attorneys general filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration arguing the order halting wind energy projects is unlawful and endangers the development of a crucial renewable energy source.

The lawsuit alleges that Trump’s order violates multiple federal laws, including the Administrative Procedure Act. The attorneys generals are asking the court to declare the order illegal and to prevent the administration from taking any action to delay or prevent wind energy development.

“The Trump Administration’s directive to halt the development of offshore wind energy is illegal,” Bonta said. “This reckless directive will not only reverse America’s progress in clean energy initiatives, but our communities will also suffer the economic consequences of the president’s misguided lawlessness. The president has promised that his actions would lower energy costs, but instead, energy prices have only gone up and will continue to skyrocket.”

In 2022, the federal government auctioned off three offshore wind energy sites located between 20 and 30 miles off the coast of Morro Bay. The goal was to have the windmills in the water by 2030.

While the majority of San Luis Obispo County residents initially supported the “green energy” projects, sentiments changed as information regarding plans to industrialize Port San Luis near Avila Beach and portions of the Morro Bay waterfront spread through the community.

Industrialization of the proposed Central Coast ports would have significant impacts on the local economy, the fishing industry and ecosystems. The support systems on land would include massive piers, and could require new breakwaters and dredging.

