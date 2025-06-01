Assailants stab two people in Grover Beach
June 1, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
Assailants stabbed two people during an assault in Grover Beach on Saturday afternoon.
Shortly after 4 p.m., a caller reported an assault in the area of W. Grand Avenue and 9th Street. Officers arrived to find two victims suffering from stab wounds.
Responders transported both victims to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators determined the five suspects involved in the stabbing had fled the scene.
Officers tracked down and arrested the five suspects. Following are the names and charges for four of the suspects:
- Javier Nunez Esparza, 45, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy
- Angelica Garcia, 56, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon
- Arturo Acosta Cardenas, 18, conspiracy, assault, battery
- Angelo Nunez Garcia, 19, conspiracy, assault, battery
Investigators are asking anyone with any additional information regarding this case to call Detective Jared Allegranza at (805) 473-4511 or jallegranza@gbpd.org.
