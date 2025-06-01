San Luis Obispo County gas prices declining, find lowest costs

June 1, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Low crude oil prices have led to falling gas prices throughout the United States. Average gas prices in San Luis Obiso County dropped five cents last week to $5.01 a gallon, according to figures from AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas fell eight cents last week to $4.77. Nationally, gas prices dropped four cents to $3.14 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the 10th highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.93 Imperial County boasts the lowest average cost at $4.36 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.39 Poppy – Pismo Beach, Five Cities Drive: $4.49 Pismo Beach Gas – Pismo Beach, 4th Street: $4.49 Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $4.53 VP Racing Fuels – Grover Beeach, Grand Avenue: $4.53 Vons – Nipomo, Tefft Street: $4.55 Sinclair – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.57 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.57 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $4.59 USA Gasoline – Morro Bay, Main Street: $4.65

