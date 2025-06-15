Bitter Fire near Shandon scorches 1,300 acres

June 14, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The Bitter Fire burning near Shandon has scorched 1,300 acres and is 26% contained on Saturday evening.

First reported shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, the fire is in rolling hills of grass and barley fields. Access has been difficult on the right side of the fire.

Numerous firefighting air tankers from throughout the state are flying fire suppression missions as conditions allow. There are 120 firefighters, three helicopters, nine engines, five dozers and four water tenders assigned to the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...