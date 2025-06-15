SLO County gas prices continue falling, find lowest costs

June 15, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

While gas prices generally peak this time of year, the average gas price in San Luis Obispo County has declined for months. The average price for a gallon of gas in SLO County dropped two cents last week to $4.92, according to figures from AAA.

“Pump prices are 36 cents cheaper than last June, thanks to this year’s consistently low crude oil prices,” according to AAA. “Currently, oil supply in the market is outweighing demand. June gas prices haven’t been this low since 2021.”

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas fell five cents last week to $4.65. Nationally, gas prices dropped two cents to $3.14 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the 10th highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.82 Imperial County boasts the lowest average cost at $4.28 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Marv’s Station – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.29 San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.29 7-Eleven – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.29 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.37 VP Racing Fuels – Grover Beach, Grand Avenue: $4.37 Sinclair – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.37 Poppy – Pismo Beach, Five Cities Drive: $4.39 VP Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.41 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $4.47 Oceano Market – Oceano, Front Street: $4.49

