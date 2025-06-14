Firefighters battling 400 acre vegetation fire near Shandon
June 14, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
Update: The size of the Bitter Fire has grown to 863 acres with 5% containment.
A fast moving vegetation fire near Shandon burned 400 acres on Saturday afternoon with 5% containment.
Shorty after 2:30 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning near Bitterwater Canyon Road and Bitterwater Road. The fire is burning brush and a barley field.
Firefighters are battling the blaze from the air and the ground.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines