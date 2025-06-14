Firefighters battling 400 acre vegetation fire near Shandon

June 14, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Update: The size of the Bitter Fire has grown to 863 acres with 5% containment.

A fast moving vegetation fire near Shandon burned 400 acres on Saturday afternoon with 5% containment.

Shorty after 2:30 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning near Bitterwater Canyon Road and Bitterwater Road. The fire is burning brush and a barley field.

Firefighters are battling the blaze from the air and the ground.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

