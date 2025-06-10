Fire burns 261 acres at Fort Hunter Liggett
June 10, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
A vegetation fire burned 261 acres at Fort Hunter Liggett, an Army base on the south side of Monterey County, on Monday afternoon.
In the early afternoon, firefighters announced the blaze had burned 10 acres. Crews conducted back burns to contain the fire.
The fire grew to 261 acres before firefighters extinguished the blaze.
