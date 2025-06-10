Driver hits and injures pedestrian in San Luis Obispo

June 10, 2025

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A driver struck and injured a pedestrian in San Luis Obispo on Monday night.

Shortly after 11 p.m., the pedestrian was crossing Santa Rosa Street near Taco de Mexico when a vehicle traveling northbound hit the person mid-block, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department. Medics arrived at the scene and provided aid.

Responders transported the pedestrian to a local hospital for treatment of moderate, non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not suspect DUI factored into the collision.

