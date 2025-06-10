Three people arrested during alcohol operation in San Luis Obispo

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo police officers arrested two store clerks during the past two weeks for selling alcohol to a minor. Another person was arrested during the shoulder tap operation for buying a minor alcohol.

On three consecutive Thursdays, May 22, May 29 and June 5, the San Luis Obispo Police Department, assisted by agents from the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, conducted minor decoy and shoulder tap operations that focused on alcohol sales to minors. If asked, the minor was truthful about their age and presented an actual ID card, according to police.

On May 22, 29 of the 30 stores approached did not sell alcohol to the minor. Only Vons on Broad Street did so. The clerk was arrested.

On May 29, officers arrested one person for purchasing alcohol for a minor.

Then on June 5, the minor attempted to buy alcohol at 22 locations. A store clerk at SLO Ranch Market on Froom Ranch Way was arrested for selling the minor alcohol.

Minor decoy and shoulder tap operations are proven to be an effective tool in reducing substance abuse and enhancing community welfare by limiting underage access to alcohol, according to police.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety and administered through the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

