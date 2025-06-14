Thousands attend anti-Trump rallies in San Luis Obispo County

June 14, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County residents opposed to President Donald Trump’s administration attended “No Kings” rallies in San Luis Obispo, Atascadero and Cambria on Saturday.

Several thousand people, including Democratic party leaders, attended the peaceful rallies.

Elected officials included Assemblymember Dawn Addis, California Senator John Laird, SLO County supervisors Bruce Gibson and Jimmy Paulding along with SLO Mayor Erica Stewart and Councilwoman Michelle Shoresman.

Protestors held signs with statements such as: Cage the Tyrant, Legality is not Morality, No Ice, Trans Rights and Free Palestine.

Attendees marched from the courthouse to Mission Plaza.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...