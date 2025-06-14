Front Page  »  

Thousands attend anti-Trump rallies in San Luis Obispo County

June 14, 2025

Photo by Jeff Specht

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County residents opposed to President Donald Trump’s administration attended “No Kings” rallies in San Luis Obispo, Atascadero and Cambria on Saturday.

Photo by Jeff Specht

Several thousand people, including Democratic party leaders, attended the peaceful rallies.

Photo by Jeff Specht

Elected officials included Assemblymember Dawn Addis, California Senator John Laird, SLO County supervisors Bruce Gibson and Jimmy Paulding along with SLO Mayor Erica Stewart and Councilwoman Michelle Shoresman.

Photo by Jeff Specht

Protestors held signs with statements such as: Cage the Tyrant, Legality is not Morality, No Ice, Trans Rights and Free Palestine.

Photo by Jeff Specht

Attendees marched from the courthouse to Mission Plaza.

 


Loading...
Subjects:     
Related:


0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
﻿