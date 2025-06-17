Officers arrest teen with a gun at the arcade in San Luis Obispo

June 16, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Officers arrested a teen who was spotted with a gun in his waistband at the arcade in San Luis Obispo of Friday evening.

Shortly after 11 p.m., staff at the arcade on the 600 block of Higuera Street told one of the bicycle patrol officers they saw a male with a firearm in his waistband. Officers located the suspect a short time later walking down Nipomo Street near Pacific Street.

During a search of 18-year-old Juan Vargus-Tufino of San Luis Obispo, officers located a handgun in the waistband of his pants. The unloaded gun did not have a serial number.

Officers booked Vargas-Tufino, who is on probation for prior felony convictions, in San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, and possession of an undetectable firearm. He remains in jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.

