Fire displaces five people in Oceano
June 17, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
A fire fueled by clutter displaced five people in Oceano on Monday morning.
Shortly after 5 a.m., a caller reported a fire burning at a home on the 1400 block of 16th Street. Firefighters were able to get the five people inside the home out safely.
Firefighter had difficulty fighting the blaze because of high-piled clutter in and outside the home. In the end, 90% of the home was destroyed.
Firefighters remained at the scene for nearly seven hours.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines