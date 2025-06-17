Fire displaces five people in Oceano

June 17, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A fire fueled by clutter displaced five people in Oceano on Monday morning.

Shortly after 5 a.m., a caller reported a fire burning at a home on the 1400 block of 16th Street. Firefighters were able to get the five people inside the home out safely.

Firefighter had difficulty fighting the blaze because of high-piled clutter in and outside the home. In the end, 90% of the home was destroyed.

Firefighters remained at the scene for nearly seven hours.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

