Cal Poly San Luis Obispo pro-Palestinian professor suspended

June 7, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A Cal Poly San Luis Obispo professor has been suspended for one month without pay for her actions during an on-campus pro-Palestinian protest.

Officers arrested professor Shanae Aurora Martínez three times in four months in 2024; once for allegedly battering an officer during a protest, several weeks later for drunk driving, and months later for unlawful assembly and obstruction of a thoroughfare during another protest. Martínez is an assistant professor of English specializing in Indigenous literature.

Initially facing a two-quarter suspension without pay for unprofessional conduct, a Faculty Hearing Committee proposed a one-month suspension several weeks ago. Cal Poly {resident Jeffrey Armstrong approved the suspension on Friday.

Martinez’s suspension begins on the first day of the fall quarter – Sept. 11.

During a pro-Palestinian protest at Cal Poly on Jan. 23, 2024, a small group of protestors dressed in all black and wearing masks attempted to push though barricades.

Even though most of the 30 to 40 protestors were peaceful, the small group repeatedly attempted to push though barricades and into a job fair, which Cal Poly said was not open to the public.

Officers arrested eight people, including Martínez, who was charged with misdemeanor battery of a peace officer after she allegedly pushed the barricade into officers.

Three weeks later, a CHP officer arrested Martínez for drunk driving.

On May 23, 2024, pro-Palestinian protesters blocked the California Boulevard entrance to Cal Poly. Officers arrived to find wooden barricades and three students chained together in the roadway. There were a total of 15 to 20 people involved in the protest.

After officers ordered the protestors to stop blocking the roadway, Martinez allegedly told students they could legally walk back and fourth across the crosswalk and continue blocking traffic.

Officers then arrested eight people: four students, three people unrelated to the campus, and Jay Erker – a lecturer in the chemistry and biochemistry department.

Then, on July 15, 2024, the SLO County District Attorney’s Office charged Martinez with unlawful assembly and obstruction of a thoroughfare regarding the May 23 protest.

Martinez is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on June 17.

In regards to the drunk driving charge, Martinez pleaded no contest.

Martinez has a hearing on July 23 related to a request for misdemeanor diversion, this one regarding her charges of unlawful assembly and obstruction of a thoroughfare.

Court misdemeanor diversion is a program that was created by the California Legislature in 2020 to divert minor misdemeanor offenses out of court.

