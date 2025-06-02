Gibson will not run for SLO County supervisor, plans new role

June 2, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Bruce Gibson announced last week he will not run for District 2 supervisor again, with plans to seek a different role he is not yet ready to divulge.

For several months, county officials have discussed rumors Gibson was not going to run for reelection and instead was eyeing Assemblymember Dawn Addis’ seat. Talk in the county building is that Addis is tired of driving to Sacramento and would prefer a seat on the SLO County Board of Supervisors.

An allegation Addis denies. Addis, who responded to a CalCoastNews’ inquiry through a campaign consultant, said she is running for reelection to the California State Assembly.

Gibson said it is time to “pass the torch” to another candidate. In his announcement, Gibson noted he is seeking a different role.

“Down the road, in a different role, I’ll be focusing on some specific public issues, including the mess we call our national government,” Gibson wrote in his announcement.

Gibson told the Tribune he was not planning to run for a different office, but “never say never.”

Gibson’s announcement

“I’m writing today to let you know that my current term will be my last: I won’t be standing for re-election in 2026.

“Near the midpoint of my nineteenth year as San Luis Obispo County’s District 2 County Supervisor, I’ve been thinking a lot about what lies ahead for us as citizens, as a county, a state, a nation – and what role each of us should have in shaping our shared future.

“Naturally, many of us have been thinking a lot about the coming elections. In past election cycles you’ll likely remember I’ve usually been gearing up another run for office about now, so I’ve been getting a lot of questions about my intentions.

“I wanted to tell you about my decision now because you deserve to know, and because we all have a lot of work to do to protect and defend our common values and special places.

“You may be curious about the “why” of this decision. The short answer: “It’s time.” I’ll have more to say about that in coming months. Down the road, in a different role, I’ll be focusing on some specific public issues, including the mess we call our national government.

“Importantly, it’s also time to energize the next cycle of leadership in District 2.

“Certainly, the work of local government goes on and has never been more important to our way of life. My first priority is, and always has been, to forge solutions for local problems, and we’re dealing with several consequential issues here right now – homelessness, health care and water supply, among others. Working with our state and federal representatives, I’m confident we can make significant progress on these in the next year and a half.

“At the same time, we’re also seeing growing local and national outrage at the chaos, corruption and cruelty that continue to cascade from the Trump administration. I’m committed to supporting the growing effort to defeat this assault on our democracy, and have been buoyed by the energy and tenacity of the many SLO County residents I’ve encountered at local street rallies.

“Your engagement in these local and national efforts is essential to the future of SLO County and our nation. That’s why it’s crucial for you to get involved in the local 2026 elections.

“The contest to elect the next District 2 supervisor gives us a chance to elevate the values we’ve long held dear – support for every member of our community and protection of our incomparable environment – and an opportunity to voice our unwavering commitment to local democracy.

“The voters in District 2 are smart, caring and devoted to those values. We’ll certainly demand that same devotion from any candidate seeking the District 2 seat.

“While this is not by any means a farewell note, I want to end by thanking so many of you who have been such generous and steadfast supporters of my adventure in elective office. You’ve given me energy, purpose and hope, and I’m deeply grateful.

“These newsletters will keep coming on their regular schedule, and I’ll let you know more about what I see ahead for us – and for me personally – as the adventure continues.

“In the meantime, take good care and I hope to cross paths with you in person before too long.”

