Lompoc domestic violence suspect arrested after standoff

June 4, 2025

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Lompoc police arrested a domestic violence suspect on Tuesday following a standoff with officers, including the local SWAT team.

In the early afternoon, a witness reported a domestic dispute between a male and a female at an apartment complex located at 416 W. North Avenue. The initial report indicated a female was yelling for help and that the male had threatened her, saying he was armed.

Patrol officers arrived and quickly located the female, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

Officers learned the suspect, 35-year-old Franco Aguiniga, had fled into apartment 87 at the complex. Police surrounded the apartment and tried to get Aguiniga to come out, but he refused.

Aguiniga, who was suspected of having a firearm, barricaded himself inside the apartment. Officers then confirmed the suspect had an active no-bail arrest warrant.

Officers engaged in intermittent communication with Aguiniga over a period of two hours.

At 3:29 p.m., Aguiniga surrendered to SWAT team members who took him into custody without further incident. Aguiniga is charged with felony domestic violence and post-release community supervision revocation.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...