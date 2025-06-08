SLO County gas prices all below $5, find lowest costs

June 8, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

With oil supplies outweighing demand, the average gas price in San Luis Obispo County dropped seven cents last week to $4.94 a gallon, according to figures from AAA.

“The national average for a gallon of regular is $3.14, down two cents from last week,” according to AAA. “Pump prices are 36 cents cheaper than last June, thanks to this year’s consistently low crude oil prices.”

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas fell seven cents last week to $4.70. Nationally, gas prices dropped two cents to $3.12 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the 13th highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.89 Imperial County boasts the lowest average cost at $4.70 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.29 VP Racing Fuels – Grover Beach, Grand Avenue: $4.37 Marv’s Station – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.39 Gill’s Liquor – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.43 Sinclair – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.47 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.47 Chevron – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.49 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $4.49 Poppy – Pismo Beach, Five Cities Drive: $4.49 Pismo Beach Gas – Pismo Beach, 4th Street: $4.49

