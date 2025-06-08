San Luis Obispo County CHP arrest six during enforcement campaign

June 8, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

During a statewide 24 hour maximum enforcement campaign, California Highway Patrol officers arrested six people in San Luis Obispo County for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

From 6 a.m. on Saturday through 5:59 a.m. on Sunday, CHP officers focused on the “most dangerous behaviors on California roadways—speeding.” The “pump the brakes” campaign was a state-wide operation.

During the operation, officers arrested DUI drivers in Cayucos, Nipomo, Pismo Beach and Arroyo Grande.

