Truck crashes into Jack in the Box in San Luis Obispo
June 15, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
A white pickup truck crashed into the Jack in the Box in San Luis Obispo on Sunday afternoon.
Shortly after 3 p.m., the truck jumped the curb and hit the Jack in the Box at the intersection of Santa Rosa and Olive streets. No one was injured in the crash.
San Luis Obispo officers are investigating the crash.
