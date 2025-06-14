Eagle Fire burns 38 acres near Lake Nacimiento

June 14, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A vegetation fire that burned 30 acres between Lake Nacimiento and Lake San Antonio in San Luis Obispo County is 80 % contained on Saturday morning, according to Cal Fire.

Shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday, a caller reported the fire burning near Eagle Creek Lane and Interlake Road. An hour and a half later, crews had stopped the forward progress of the blaze.

No buildings were damages and no injuries were reported during the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

