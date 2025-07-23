San Luis Obispo officers seek help identifying thieves
July 23, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
The San Luis Obispo Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a pair of thieves who allegedly stole merchandise from Fanny Wrappers on Tuesday afternoon.
Shortly before 3 p.m., the man and woman entered the lingerie store located on Higuera Street. The two thieves were captured on security cameras.
The man has a mustache, beard, dark skin, and corn rows in his hair. The woman appears to have auburn hair.
Investigators are asking anyone who can help identify either of the suspects to call Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-7867 or Officer Johanson at (805) 594-8084 and reference case 250721071.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines