San Luis Obispo officers seek help identifying thieves

July 23, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a pair of thieves who allegedly stole merchandise from Fanny Wrappers on Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly before 3 p.m., the man and woman entered the lingerie store located on Higuera Street. The two thieves were captured on security cameras.

The man has a mustache, beard, dark skin, and corn rows in his hair. The woman appears to have auburn hair.

Investigators are asking anyone who can help identify either of the suspects to call Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-7867 or Officer Johanson at (805) 594-8084 and reference case 250721071.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...