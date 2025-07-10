California Coastal Commission loses bid to ban vehicles on the Oceano Dunes

July 10, 2025

BY KAREN VELIE

The California Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to hear the California Coastal Commission’s appeal regarding its attempt to ban off-road vehicle use at the Oceano Dunes. The is a victory for Friends of the Oceano Dunes who have battled for years to allow vehicle recreation and camping on the dunes.

In March 2021, the Coastal Commission voted unanimously to phase out off-road vehicle usage at the Oceano Dunes over three years and to close the Pier Avenue entrance by July 1, 2022. Their plan was to deny California State Park’s renewal of its coastal development permit and close the dunes to vehicles.

At the time, commissioners argued vehicle usage at the dunes harms the environment and does not comply with the California Coastal Act. The commissioners also cited environmental justice as a justification for closing the park to vehicles.

Friends of Oceano Dunes, a nonprofit that represents approximately 28,000 supporters of off-road recreation, challenged the Coastal Commission in a series of petitions for writ of mandate, alleging the Coastal Commission had no authority to close the dunes. They also alleged that the commission violated the Coastal Act and the California Environmental Quality Act when closing the entrance.

San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge Tana Coates ruled on July 19, 2023 that the California Coastal Commission overstepped its authority when it attempted to ban off-road vehicle usage at the Oceano Dunes.

Shortly afterwards, the California Coastal Commission appealed Coates’ ruling.

In its appeal, the Coastal Commission argued the trial court erred in finding that it does not have the authority to ban off-road vehicle use at Oceano Dunes through denial of the coastal development permit and that it did not violate environmental laws when it closed the Pier Avenue entrance.

On March 24, 2025, the Second Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the California Coastal Commission overstepped its authority when it attempted to ban off-road vehicle usage at the Oceano Dunes. The court also ruled the Coastal Commission violated the law when it shut down the Pier Avenue entrance to the Oceano Dunes State Recreational Area.

After the Coastal Commission certified San Luis Obispo County’s local coastal plan in the 1980s, the county had the authority to amend the plan, not the Coastal Commission, according to the appellate court ruling.

The Coastal Commission then appealed its case to the California Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court’s decision not to hear the case affirms Judge Coates’ July 19, 2023 ruling. Friends’ victory stops the Coastal Commission from banning off-road vehicle recreation at the Oceano Dunes.

A recent study showed that Oceano Dunes’ visitors from outside San Luis Obispo County generate more than $500 million in economic impact annually.

