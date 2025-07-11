SLO County deputies seek help identifying burglary suspects

July 10, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying several thieves and a vehicle involved in a burglary in Shandon on July 1.

On the afternoon of July 1, deputies responded to a report of a residential burglary that occurred at approximately 10 a.m. in the 200 block of Calle Arroyo in Shandon. Stolen items include a significant amount of personal property, including cash and jewelry.

The suspect’s vehicle appears to be a black Hyundai Sonata with chrome trim around the windows and a chrome strip extending from the headlights to the side view mirrors, deputies found in surveillance videos. The passenger side view mirror may also be painted a flat black color, differing from the rest of the vehicle.

The SLO County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who recognizes the individuals or vehicle shown in the photos above to contact the non-emergency dispatch line at (805) 781-4550, option three.

