Businessman challenges Paulding for SLO County supervisor seat

July 10, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Local businessman and community leader Adam Verdin announced this week his candidacy for the San Luis Obispo County supervisor seat currently held by Jimmy Paulding.

During his announcement speech, Verdin spoke of the importance of affordable housing and improvements in medical care.

“People should be able to age with dignity, cared for by nurses, physician assistants and doctors who can afford to call this community home,” Verdin said. “And a place where our kids don’t have to leave, just because it’s become too expensive to stay. And that means planning for roads, water systems, and broadband that keep families and businesses connected.”

Verdin is a local businessman, attorney and dedicated community volunteer. He has served on several non-profit boards, including Jack’s Helping Hand, the 5Cities Homeless Coalition, the South County Chambers of Commerce, Parks California, and as a member of the San Luis Obispo County Airport Land Use Commission.

“San Luis Obispo County is my home,” Verdin wrote in his announcement. “I grew up in this community, working at my family’s restaurant, and went on to own that same business and raise my family here. However, the San Luis Obispo County that we all know and love is not guaranteed.

“We have to be willing to step up and fight to protect our home,” Verdin added. “I am running for Supervisor to bring new leadership to the County and focus on keeping our communities safe, prosperous, and affordable. Working together, we can preserve and improve San Luis Obispo County for future generations.”

Adam Verdin grew up in Oceano where his family opened Old Juan’s Cantina almost 50 years ago. Adam and his sister Eva continue that legacy as multi-generational owners of the restaurant.

Adam is an attorney, pilot and dedicated community volunteer. He has served on several non-profit boards, including Jack’s Helping Hand, the 5Cities Homeless Coalition, the South County Chambers of Commerce, Parks California, and as a member of the San Luis Obispo County Airport Land Use Commission.

Adam and his wife Mary have two sons and live in Arroyo Grande. For more information about Adam and his campaign for Supervisor, visit his website.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...