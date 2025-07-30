Tsunami advisory issued for SLO County coast after earthquake near Russia

July 29, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A tsunami watch issued for the Central Coast was changed on Tuesday to a tsunami advisory following an 8.8 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Russia.

The tsunami is expected to reach San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties between 12:35 a.m. and 1 a.m. on Wednesday. While widespread inundation is not expected, strong currents that may be hazardous to swimmers, boats, and coastal structures are likely.

In addition, damage at the harbors is possible. Surging water in and out of harbors can

cause boats and docks to detach from structures.

Port San Luis and Morro Bay will be of particular concern for these impacts, however other locations anywhere in the advisory area will be susceptible to impacts including coastal flooding.

If you are located in this coastal area, move off the beach and out of harbors and marinas. Do not go to the coast to watch the tsunami.

The National Tsunami Warning Center also elevated a tsunami advisory to a tsunami warning for the Northern California coastline.

