Judge orders temporary halt to indiscriminate immigration raids

July 12, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A federal judge on Friday ordered the Trump administration to temporarily halt indiscriminate immigration raids in seven counties in California, including San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

On behalf of a group of immigrants and citizens who were detained by Custom and Border Protection and ICE agents, a lawsuit was filed that accuses the administration of targeting people based on race. The filing asks the court to ban unconstitutional tactics in immigration raids.

Based on the evidence provided, Judge Maame E. Frimpong issued a temporary restraining order that bars federal law enforcement from stopping people without reasonable suspicion that they have committed a crime while the case moves through the court.

Shortly afterwards, the White House responded:

“No federal judge has the authority to dictate immigration policy — that authority rests with Congress and the President,” said spokesperson Abigail Jackson. “Enforcement operations require careful planning and execution; skills far beyond the purview or jurisdiction of any judge. We expect this gross overstep of judicial authority to be corrected on appeal.”

California Gov. Gavin Newson voiced his support for the judge’s temporary order.

“Justice prevailed today — the court’s decision puts a temporary stop to federal immigration officials violating people’s rights and racial profiling,” Newson wrote in a statement.

“Stephen Miller’s immigration agenda is one of chaos, cruelty and fear. Instead of targeting the most dangerous people, federal officials have been arbitrarily detaining Americans and hardworking people, ripping families apart, and disappearing people into cruel detention to meet outrageous arrest quotas without regard to due process and constitutional rights that protect all of us from cruelty and injustice. That should stop now.

“California stands with the law, and the foundation upon which our founding fathers built this country. I call on the Trump administration to do the same.”

