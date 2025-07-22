Man spotted huffing nitrous oxide, busted for DUI and resisting

July 21, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A man spotted huffing nitrous oxide in a car parked in a city garage in San Luis Obispo on Sunday is facing charges of DUI and resisting arrest.

On Sunday afternoon, a parking enforcement officer spotted a man huffing pressurized nitrous oxide cartridges inside a car at the Marsh Street parking garage. He left, but returned to continue huffing.

Upon seeing the officer, the man drove out of the garage. Officers located the man’s vehicle on Broad Street and attempted to pull him over. However, the driver nearly collided with a sergeant’s vehicle, prompting officers to discontinue the pursuit.

Officers continued to monitor the suspect’s vehicle from a safe distance without lights or sirens as he drove from Broad Street, to Tank Farm, and onto South Higuera Street. During this time, officers observed the driver throwing several large black canisters from his car.

He then turned into the Pacific Coast Center, a dead-end lot, where he attempted to turn his vehicle around by nearly driving over a curb. He discarded another black canister before exiting the car.

Officers arrested Nathaniel Lee, 23, of Glendale and booked him in the San Luis Obispo County Jail for felony evading a peace officer and misdemeanor driving under the influence.

