Missing Nipomo teen found, back at home

July 21, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County sheriff deputies located a missing 16-year-old girl on Monday who they returned to her home in Nipomo, according to a press release.

Navada Austin was reported missing on July 10. It was suspected she was with a male juvenile.

She “has been located safe and has been reunited with her family,” according to the SLO County Sheriff’s Office. “We want to thank the community for their help in sharing the information and assisting in her safe return.”

