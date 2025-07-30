More oil production to restart offshore of Santa Barbara County

July 30, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Months after offshore oil production resumed at one platform off the Santa Barbara County coastline, plans are in the works to start production at two additional offshore facilities.

Sable Offshore plans to restart oil production at all three of its Central Coast offshore facilities by the end of 2025 as part of the Trump administration’s energy dominance initiative. The goal of the initiative is to achieve United States energy independence and lower energy prices by expanding production and exports.

On July 25, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced that Sable is working to restart production at Platform Heritage by October, which will put two platforms in production.

In 2015, a pipe owned by Plains All American Pipeline ruptured near Refugio State Beach in Santa Barbara County, causing more than 100,000 gallons of oil to spill. About 21,000 gallons flowed into a culvert and then into a ditch that drains into the ocean.

The spill spread over 9 miles of mostly sandy beaches. The spill led to the closure of the three offshore drilling platforms and the pipeline, which are now owned by Sable.

In May, Sable resumed oil production in federal waters offshore of Santa Barbara County. It started extracting oil from one of three platforms that had been closed since the 2015 spill.

The resumption of offshore oil production began just a month after the California Coastal Commission fined Sable $18 million and ordered a halt to their work for not obtaining necessary permits. The company disputes the Coastal Commission’s finding, arguing it has all the required permits for its operations.

Environmental groups, including the Center for Biological Diversity, have criticized the offshore oil production restart, citing risks to sensitive habits and species. Local residents have expressed opposition to the timing of the restart coinciding with 10th anniversary of the Refugio oil spill.

On July 23, a Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge issued a partial preliminary injunction ordering Sable to inform the court after it receives all necessary permits to begin operations of the Santa Ynez pipeline. Sable is then required to wait 10 days before it can utilize the pipeline, during which opponents can appeal the decision to the court.

