Santa Barbara County deputies arrest man operating luxury car scam

July 30, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives arrested a man on Tuesday who posed as a luxury car executive and scammed victims out of thousands of dollars with false promises of discounted high-end vehicles. Investigators are now seeking the public’s help in identifying additional victims.

Detectives launched their investigation on March 30 after a frustrated victim reported paying for a vehicle that they never received.

Detectives soon uncovered a larger scheme led by 64-year-old Jonathan

Tudor of West Hollywood, who falsely claimed to be a top executive with BMW.

Tudor hosted a private event at a local Santa Barbara hotel in Nov. 2024, inviting select

individuals to view a luxury vehicle and offering what he claimed were exclusive deals.

Tudor persuaded attendees to sign contracts and wire payments, typically around $16,000, for vehicles that never arrived. While offering a series of false excuses for the delays, he refused to issue refunds.

So far, detectives have identified four victims in Santa Barbara County. The Santa Barbara Police Department has also taken similar reports, and authorities believe there may be more victims in the Los Angeles area and beyond.

Sheriff’s detectives raided Tudor’s residence in the 8200-block of Norton Avenue in West Hollywood on Tuesday. During the search, investigators seized a large collection of luxury goods from brands including Hermès, Gucci, Fendi, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Saint Laurent and others, valued at over $250,000, that they believe was purchased with

the victim’s money.

There is no evidence that the vehicles in this scheme existed.

Deputies booked Tudor in the Santa Barbara County Main Jail on 61 felony counts, including theft by false pretenses, grand theft, money laundering, and financial elder abuse. His bail is set at $350,000.

Investigators are asking anyone who believes they may have been a victim of fraud involving Tudor to contact Detective Kiesow at (805) 681-4150.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...