Michael Woody announces candidacy for SLO County Board of Supervisors

July 23, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Michael Erin Woody announced Wednesday his candidacy for the San Luis Obispo County supervisor seat currently held by Bruce Gibson. Gibson is not running for reelection.

Woody, a licensed civil engineer and Salinan Indian tribal council member, is running on a platform of environmental stewardship, government transparency, and giving voice to coastal communities he says have been ignored by local politicians.

“For too long, District 2’s coastal communities from Los Osos to the Monterey County line have not been heard by local politicians,” Woody said. “This election will decide the future of this region, and we cannot afford to destroy our Central Coast values and lifestyle.”

Battery storage safety concerns

In voicing his scrutiny of a proposed battery storage facility in Morro Bay, Woody points to the recent Moss Landing battery fire as validation of concerns coastal residents have raised for a decade about dangerous battery storage facilities.

“A similar fire in Morro Bay would force evacuation of over 10,000 residents across Morro Bay, Los Osos, and Cayucos,” Woody said.

Woody proposes updating county codes and zoning to prohibit battery storage facilities within three miles of sensitive areas including schools, neighborhoods, parks, and coastlines. While the state has authority over facilities exceeding 200 MW-hours, the county has a responsibility to control what it can directly regulate, Woody said.

Transparency in development projects

Woody criticizes what he calls “bait and switch” tactics in major projects, citing the proposed ocean wind farm as an example.

“Initially presented as 100 turbines at 600 feet tall covering 70 square miles, the project has grown to upwards of 600 turbines at 1,100 feet tall covering nearly 400 square miles,” Woody said. “This type of deception has become all too common in San Luis Obispo County.”

Government reform

Woody proposes comprehensive campaign finance and governance reforms:

Term limits of three four-year terms for supervisors

Campaign contribution limits of $500 per donor

Complete ban on corporate and PAC donations

“We need to know where contributions are really coming from,” Woody said. “These reforms will ensure elected officials serve the people, not special interests.”

Community involvement

Woody currently serves as vice chair of the Citizens Finance Committee for the City of Morro Bay and as a member of the Tribal Council for the Salinan Tribe of San Luis Obispo and Monterey Counties.

As a tribal leader, he serves as an appointed liaison to numerous federal and state agencies, including the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary, the U.S. National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs, the California Native American Heritage Commission, and the California Division of State Parks.

“My experience spans from local city councils to federal agencies,” Woody said. “This background gives me the knowledge and relationships needed to effectively advocate for District 2 at every level of government.”

Woody has served on key committees in Morro Bay including the Embarcadero Lease Review Select Sub Committee and Social Services Budget Review Select Sub Committee. He also participates in the Carrizo Plains Native American Advisory Council for the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and serves on the Morro Bay Maritime Museum Board of Directors.

Professionally, Woody has been a licensed civil engineer in California for over 25 years and owns Struct One Engineering & Construction. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from California State University, Fresno, and a Master’s in Public Administration from Harvard University.

“My unique combination of education, professional experience, and community involvement brings to this office the qualifications needed to represent District 2,” Woody said. “As both an engineer who understands infrastructure and environmental impacts, and a tribal leader with deep roots in environmental stewardship, I have the technical knowledge and cultural perspective to protect our coastal communities while ensuring responsible development.”

