Election integrity or political partisanship?

July 13, 2025

OPINION By ALLAN COOPER

Regarding the San Luis Obispo County clerk-recorder being accused of violating the Public Records Act: Shiloh Marx, the plaintiff and founder and director of the so-called California Election Integrity Initiative, was quoted recently saying, “Gavin Newsom used the two million inactive and ineligible voters in 2022. Just like Biden used the 5.3 million inactive voters to win by 5.1 million in 2020. We have removed 1.3 million inactive and ineligible voters— and we have 15 months left. California will have a shot at a Republican Governor.”

Experts refute claims of widespread election fraud in California. These allegations are largely considered deceptive and based on flawed data analysis, according to election officials and experts.

Inactive voters do not receive ballots according to the Secretary of State’s office. The state only counts active voters when tallying the total number of registered voters.

Mr. Marx, the plaintiff, appears to be less concerned with election integrity as he is hell bent on getting a Republican elected Governor of the State of California by spreading these conspiracy theories.

Alan Cooper, a long-time San Luis Obispo resident, is a member of Save Our Downtown.

