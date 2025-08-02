Arroyo Grande man charged with attempted murder

August 1, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

An Arroyo Grande man is charged with attempted murder after he allegedly threatened to kill several people outside a hotel on Friday morning.

Shortly after 6 a.m., an employee of the hotel on El Camino Real in Arroyo Grande reported a man armed with a knife had threatened to kill him and his co-workers. Officers arrived to find 35-year-old Royce Taylor Bechtel lying on the ground in the parking lot.

Witnesses at the scene said that Bechtel had been chasing another individual around a vehicle while armed with a knife while threatening to kill the person. Several bystanders intervened and subdued Bechtel until officers arrived.

Officers transported Bechtel, who sustained a head injury during the incident, to Arroyo Grande Hospital.

After he was medically cleared, officers booked Bechtel in San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of attempted murder and threatening to commit a crime of violence. He remains in jail with his bail set at $500,000.

Bechtel had recently been released from the SLO County Jail on his own recognizance following an arrest for resisting an executive officer with force or fear.

Investigators are asking anyone with additional information about Friday’s incident to contact Sergeant Jason Castillo at (805) 473-5110 extension 5127.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...