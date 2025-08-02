Gifford Fire in San Luis Obispo County grows to 5,000 acres

August 2, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The Gifford Fire burning in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties grew to 5,000 acres by Friday evening, with no containment. The fire is burning primarily in the Los Padres National Forest.

Shortly after 2 p.m. on Friday, a caller reported four small fires burning along Highway 166 about 30 miles northeast of Santa Maria. Shortly afterwards, the fires prompted the closure of Highway 166 between Highway 101 and New Cuyama.

Ground and air resources are actively fighting all fires with additional resources on order.

Officials have ordered multiple evacuations in the area.

