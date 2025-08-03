Barn destroyed, 4 horses killed, 2 people injured in Atascadero fire
August 3, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
Four horses died in a barn fire in Atascadero on Saturday afternoon. The fire also destroyed the barn, scorched 9 acres and injured two people, according to the Atascadero Fire Department.
Shortly before 5 p.m., a caller reported a barn fire at 8620 San Carlos Road that had extended to surrounding vegetation. Firefighters stopped the forward progress of the blaze in less than 40 minutes, which saved four structures.
Two of the property owners self-transported themselves to Twin Cities Community Hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines