Barn destroyed, 4 horses killed, 2 people injured in Atascadero fire

August 3, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Four horses died in a barn fire in Atascadero on Saturday afternoon. The fire also destroyed the barn, scorched 9 acres and injured two people, according to the Atascadero Fire Department.

Shortly before 5 p.m., a caller reported a barn fire at 8620 San Carlos Road that had extended to surrounding vegetation. Firefighters stopped the forward progress of the blaze in less than 40 minutes, which saved four structures.

Two of the property owners self-transported themselves to Twin Cities Community Hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

